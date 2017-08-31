Telemundo, in partnership with the Red Cross, has set Friday, September 1 for a day of special programming and fundraising to aid victims of the devastating Texas flooding.

It kicks off with morning show Un Nuevo Dia, (7a-10a ET), where Red Cross spokesperson Roberto Baltodano will join the show’s hosts. It will continue with Suelta La Sopa (3p/2c), Al Rojo Vivo con Maria Celeste (4p/3c), Noticias Telemundo (6:30p/5:30c) and Titulares y Mas (11:35p/10:35c).

The awareness and fundraising initiative will help raise funds through http://www.elpoderenti.com/cruzroja or by calling 1-800-596-6567.

Locally, Telemundo stations will continue live breaking news from the affected areas and are hosting phone banks today in Philadelphia and San Diego and tomorrow in Los Angeles and Southern California to raise funds for relief efforts.

On Wednesday, September 6, Telemundo Puerto Rico will host a phone bank in partnership with the local American Red Cross chapter to raise funds for individuals and communities affected by the flooding, and Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía and sister station NBC Bay Area also will host a phone bank to support storm victims.