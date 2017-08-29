The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is out with its list of winners for the 69th annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. Presented in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters for the first time, the hardware will be handed out at the NAB Show on April 8 in Las Vegas.

Among this year’s honorees are the teams behind a voice-navigation system for TV content, a video-conferencing service, video ID tech, and a 3D Doppler radar system.

CBS; Fox

Tech & Engineering Lifetime Achievement Awards will go to Robert Ross, SVP of CBS Engineering, and Richard Friedel, EVP of Fox Engineering. Read the full list of recipients below.

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards has always recognized the talented and innovative leaders and companies that have made the incredible world of television possible,” said NATAS President Bob Mauro. “We are especially excited this year to be presenting our program at NAB Show for the first time, where many of these leaders assemble.”

Added Robert Seidel, Chairman of Technology & Engineering Achievement Committee said, “These awards honor the technology companies and individuals whose innovation and vision have materially affected the way the audience views television and have set the standard for technological excellence in the industry.”

Here are the individuals and companies that will be honored at the 69th Tech & Engineering Emmys:

Contextual Voice Navigation for Discovering and Interacting with TV Content

Comcast

Universal Electronics (UEI)

Apple TV

Nuance Dragon TV

Low Latency Remote Controlled Airborne Video Platforms (non-military) for Television

John McGraw

PictorVision Inc.

Aerial MOB LLC

Astraeus Aerial

Flying Cam Inc.

Vortex Aerial

Helivideo Productions LLC

Snaproll Media LLC

DJI

Pioneering and Productization of Supporting Digital Video Using SDI Over Fiber-Optic

Bluebell

British Telecom

Pioneering Development of a Computerized Hard-Disk Storage Based Digital Non-Linear, Multi-Stream Multi-Camera System

Avid Technology

Heavyworks (Edit Share)

Pioneering Development of a Portable, Battery Powered Audio/Video Test Signal Generator

MultiDyne

Development of Integrated Consumer Video Conferencing Service into Broadcast Production Environments and Workflows

Skype (Microsoft)

Video Identification Technology to Protect Content Value and Copyright

Audible Magic

Civolution

INA

Friend MTS

Vobile

YouTube

Expanding-Side Television Production Mobile Units

CBS Television Network

The Gerstenslager Company

A Three Dimensional Doppler Radar System to Track and Display Fast Moving Pitched and Hit Balls