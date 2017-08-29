The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is out with its list of winners for the 69th annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. Presented in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters for the first time, the hardware will be handed out at the NAB Show on April 8 in Las Vegas.
Among this year’s honorees are the teams behind a voice-navigation system for TV content, a video-conferencing service, video ID tech, and a 3D Doppler radar system.
Tech & Engineering Lifetime Achievement Awards will go to Robert Ross, SVP of CBS Engineering, and Richard Friedel, EVP of Fox Engineering. Read the full list of recipients below.
“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards has always recognized the talented and innovative leaders and companies that have made the incredible world of television possible,” said NATAS President Bob Mauro. “We are especially excited this year to be presenting our program at NAB Show for the first time, where many of these leaders assemble.”
Added Robert Seidel, Chairman of Technology & Engineering Achievement Committee said, “These awards honor the technology companies and individuals whose innovation and vision have materially affected the way the audience views television and have set the standard for technological excellence in the industry.”
Here are the individuals and companies that will be honored at the 69th Tech & Engineering Emmys:
Contextual Voice Navigation for Discovering and Interacting with TV Content
- Comcast
- Universal Electronics (UEI)
- Apple TV
- Nuance Dragon TV
Low Latency Remote Controlled Airborne Video Platforms (non-military) for Television
- John McGraw
- PictorVision Inc.
- Aerial MOB LLC
- Astraeus Aerial
- Flying Cam Inc.
- Vortex Aerial
- Helivideo Productions LLC
- Snaproll Media LLC
- DJI
Pioneering and Productization of Supporting Digital Video Using SDI Over Fiber-Optic
- Bluebell
- British Telecom
Pioneering Development of a Computerized Hard-Disk Storage Based Digital Non-Linear, Multi-Stream Multi-Camera System
- Avid Technology
- Heavyworks (Edit Share)
Pioneering Development of a Portable, Battery Powered Audio/Video Test Signal Generator
- MultiDyne
Development of Integrated Consumer Video Conferencing Service into Broadcast Production Environments and Workflows
- Skype (Microsoft)
Video Identification Technology to Protect Content Value and Copyright
- Audible Magic
- Civolution
- INA
- Friend MTS
- Vobile
- YouTube
Expanding-Side Television Production Mobile Units
- CBS Television Network
- The Gerstenslager Company
A Three Dimensional Doppler Radar System to Track and Display Fast Moving Pitched and Hit Balls
- TrackMan
- MLB Advanced Media
- ChyronHegog Committees.
