Veteran technology executive John Berkley has been named President at Cast & Crew, the Burbank-based payroll, accounting and production management firm.

Berkley will assume his new role as of September 5, moving over from his job as Operating Executive at Silver Lake, Cast & Crew’s lead investor. In that position, he’s spent the last year on site at Cast & Crew, coordinating the company’s go-to-market strategies for its digital products, among other responsibilities.

He will report to CEO Eric Belcher and be in charge of Cast & Crew’s growth strategy and its product portfolio, which includes its Final Draft business unit.

“We are thrilled to have John join our team and I look forward to partnering with him as we further advance our company and our strategy,” Belcher said. “I’ve known John for several years, and worked closely with him at Cast & Crew this year, so I know he will be a terrific addition to our executive team.

Berkley’s prior stops include payment technology firm Mercury, where he led operations and program management. Before that, he was SVP of Product at Responsys, where he led the company through its initial public offering and entry into new markets. He has also been a CEO, executive and adviser for several other Internet and software startups.

“Cast & Crew’s market position and strategic focus present an amazing opportunity and I am so excited to be joining the company at this moment in its growth,” Berkley said. “We have gone through significant strategic, operational and business-scope changes over the past few years – all of which have set the stage for the company we are becoming. Most importantly, I look forward to working with Cast & Crew’s exceptional employees and clients, as we help bring to life the digital future of the entertainment industry.”

Cast & Crew provides payroll, accounting and production management services to the entertainment industry. It was acquired by Silver Lake in 2015. The Silver Lake current portfolio generates more than $140 billion in annual revenue, including investments in such companies as Alibaba Group, Ancestry, Broadcom Limited, Ctrip, Dell Technologies, Fanatics, Global Blue, GoDaddy, Motorola Solutions, Red Ventures, Sabre, SoFi, SolarWinds, Symantec, Unity and WME│IMG.