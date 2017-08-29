Snakes, graves, a diamond bath and a golden throne — a lost episode of Real Housewives? No, it’s part of the targeted imagery in the video for Taylor Swift new song, which has shattered YouTube’s 24-hour record for views of a video.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” clip premiered during the MVA VMAs on Sunday but hit YouTube on Monday, racking up 43.2 million views in its first 24 hours — or a fearless 30,000 a minute. That blew away the previous record holder, “Gentleman” from “Gangnam Style” guy Psy, which managed a paltry 36 million in its first day in 2013.

The first single from Swift’s upcoming Big Machine album Reputation, “Look What You Made Me Do” is an out-of-the-box blockbuster. Radio glommed on to the track instantly, as have buyers: Industry forecasts have “Look What You Made Me Do” selling as many as a half-million downloads in its first week. The song easily will top the Billboard Hot 100 this week, ending the record-tying run of “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee, which has been No. 1 for 16 weeks. That matches the mark set by Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” in 1995.

Swift’s album comes out November 10. Watch the clip above, should you desire.