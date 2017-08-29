Snakes, graves, a diamond bath and a golden throne — a lost episode of Real Housewives? No, it’s part of the targeted imagery in the video for Taylor Swift new song, which has shattered YouTube’s 24-hour record for views of a video.

Related
MTV Sets YouTube Star Liza Koshy To Co-Host 'TRL' Revival Under First-Look Overall Deal

The “Look What You Made Me Do” clip premiered during the MVA VMAs on Sunday but hit YouTube on Monday, racking up 43.2 million views in its first 24 hours — or a fearless 30,000 a minute. That blew away the previous record holder, “Gentleman” from “Gangnam Style” guy Psy, which managed a paltry 36 million in its first day in 2013.

The first single from Swift’s upcoming Big Machine album Reputation, “Look What You Made Me Do” is an out-of-the-box blockbuster. Radio glommed on to the track instantly, as have buyers: Industry forecasts have “Look What You Made Me Do” selling as many as a half-million downloads in its first week. The song easily will top the Billboard Hot 100 this week, ending the record-tying run of “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee, which has been No. 1 for 16 weeks. That matches the mark set by Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” in 1995.

Swift’s album comes out November 10. Watch the clip above, should you desire.