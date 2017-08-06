TWC appears to have a hit with Wind River. The second feature directorial for Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, the Sundance fest debut grossed over $164K in its initial four locations. Searchlight rolled out its Sundance acquisition Step in 29 theaters Friday to the tune of $145K. The two films headlined another fairly busy weekend of new Specialty roll-outs on par with the week prior which was headlined by Paramount/Participant Media’s Al Gore doc An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, which expanded to 180 theaters Friday. Annapurna’s Detroit is now wide too. Other weekend bows include self-distributed title Columbus in a pair of locations, taking in $29K, Gravitas Ventures’ Brave New Jersey, landing at over $14K in fourteen theaters, Purdie Distribution’s We Love You, Sally Carmichael! grossing over $34K in seven locations and FilmRise’s It’s Not Dark Yet at $1K in two theaters. Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures’ Landline crossed a half million dollars in its third weekend with an expansion.

NEW RELEASES

Brave New Jersey (Gravitas Ventures) NEW [14 Theaters] Weekend $14,105, Average $1,008

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $28,800, Average $14,400

It’s Not Dark Yet (FilmRise) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,000, Average $500

Step (Fox Searchlight) NEW [29 Theaters] Weekend $145,000, Average $5,000

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (Purdie Distribution) NEW [7 Theaters] Weekend $34,397, Average $4,914

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $164,167, Average $41,042

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Brigsby Bear (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [15 Theaters] Weekend $42,790, Average $2,853, Cume $97,377

I Dream In Another Language (FilmRise) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $600, Cume $2,382

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (Paramount Pictures/Participant Media) Week 2 [180 Theaters] Weekend $900,000, Average $5,000, Cume $1,052,000

Menashe (A24) Week 2 [10 Theaters] Weekend $80,317, Average $8,032, Cume $178,834

Wolf Warrior 2 (Well Go USA) Week 2 [32 Theaters] Weekend $460,000, Average $14,375

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Landline (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures) Week 3 [141 Theaters] Weekend $240,000, Average $1,702, Cume $503,128

The Midwife (Music Box Films) Week 3 [43 Theaters] Weekend $82,698, Average $1,923, Cume $225,548

Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions) Week 4 [131 Theaters] Weekend $164,245, Average $1,254, Cume $736,877

City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films) Week 5 [15 Theaters] Weekend $4,650, Average $310, Cume $115,172

A Ghost Story (A24) Week 5 [208 Theaters] Weekend $146,232, Average $703, Cume $1,317,379

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Photography (Neon) Week 6 [15 Theaters] Weekend $3,375, Average $1,687, Cume $121,110

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 6 [60 Theaters] Weekend $75,260, Average $1,254, Cume $1,348,050

The Beguiled (Focus Features) Week 7 [89 Theaters] Weekend $54,495, Average $612, Cume $10,541,449

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 7 [1,005 Theaters] Weekend $2,200,000, Average $2,189, Cume $33,964,428

My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) Week 7 [2 Theaters] Weekend $935, Average $467, Cume $50,756

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [187 Theaters] Weekend $259,839, Average $1,412, Cume $2,435,905

Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 9 [43 Theaters] Weekend $39,632, Average $922, Cume $6,925,505

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 9 [53 Theaters] Weekend $31,383, Average $592, Cume $3,921,541

Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 10 [5 Theaters] Weekend $3,159, Average $1,579, Cume $1,271,023

Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 10 [14 Theaters] Weekend $7,728, Average $552, Cume $349,004