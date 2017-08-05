Flip or Flop stars and ex-couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa unveil Chi-Town Flip Sunday afternoon, their latest HGTV project. But they won’t be onscreen.

“Super excited that our first HGTV pilot as Executive Producers is airing!,” Tarek El Moussa said in an Instagram post. “We aren’t on camera this time…we are behind the camera which is super exciting!!”

Despite their domestic split last year, the tabloid darlings have continued their working relationship. In April Deadline reported that the couple would return for Season 7 of their HGTV flagship Flip or Flop this coming December.

Chi-Town Flip stars Chicago-based couple Bryan and Maira Segal as they follow the house-flipping path trod by the El Moussas.

“When we first met Bryan and Mayra at our Success Path house flipping school, they hadn’t even flipped a home yet!,” Tarek wrote. “We saw their hard work and dedication which reminded us where we started.”

Chi-Town Flip debuts Sunday, August 6, at 2 pm on HGTV.

Here’s Tarek’s Friday Instagram post: