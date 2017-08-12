Talent manager Michael Einfeld has written a public apology to “friends, colleagues and clients” after his former assistant posted his misogynistic emails on social media. Among the offensive things the woman said the Michael Einfeld Management owner wrote about her: “Someone should sew her vagina shut” and “I’m never hiring a girl again.”
The case dates back to March, when agency assistant Rosette Laursen wanted to take a day off to join the A Day Without a Woman walkout. Einfeld, who Laursen said was her boss at the time, responded with a vitriolic email spiked with harsh language — one that apparently was not intended to go her inbox. Here is a sampling from her Facebook post:
- “Are you f*cking kidding me. At the end of pilot season. Someone should sew her vagina shut. I’m never hiring a girl ever again.”
- Uppity Selfish C*nt.
- No one is striking in show business we are all against Trump. And women are considered diverse and being shoved in as writer and directors. Zach who is a Jewish male is being pushed out.
Laursen also posted an apology she got from Einfeld soon after he saw the Facebook post; it read, in part (complete with misspellings): “I apologize for venting like a masagonistic faggit. … I’m an asshole. If you come back we can play nazi death camp. You can beat me me and put in me in the oven. … I am truly sorry.”
So today, Einfeld — whose IMDbPro page says he has managed such clients as Marty Ingels, Tina Louise, Dean Jones and Lee Meriwether — wrote an open apology on Facebook to whomever was listening. The post since has been deleted, but here it is in full, courtesy of Jezebel:
To all my friends, colleagues and clients, I know that many of you have seen the recent Facebook post from my former office assistant Rosette Laursen. I was first informed of the post on Monday, and would have responded sooner except that it has taken me a few days to comprehend my shock and embarrassment. First let me say without reservation – I am sorry. I used language that was tasteless, humorless and completely inexcusable. I believe deeply in workplace diversity regardless of race, gender, creed or sexual orientation, and I am mortified that the things I have said have worked against my commitment to inclusion. As I’ve searched for a response to all this, what I’ve discovered is that words fall woefully short of my extreme remorse – I am so sorry. I will be undertaking some obviously needed introspection, and want to thank those of you who have expressed a willingness to standby me. To those that feel they need space from me – I am heartbroken but understand. If it were possible, I wouldn’t mind space from myself right now. Again, to everyone – I am sorry. If this is something you are willing to hear from me in person please call, or send me a note and I’ll call you. I am devastated, and hope in time you will consider giving me the chance to earn your forgiveness.
Love,
Michael
