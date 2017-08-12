Talent manager Michael Einfeld has written a public apology to “friends, colleagues and clients” after his former assistant posted his misogynistic emails on social media. Among the offensive things the woman said the Michael Einfeld Management owner wrote about her: “Someone should sew her vagina shut” and “I’m never hiring a girl again.”

The case dates back to March, when agency assistant Rosette Laursen wanted to take a day off to join the A Day Without a Woman walkout. Einfeld, who Laursen said was her boss at the time, responded with a vitriolic email spiked with harsh language — one that apparently was not intended to go her inbox. Here is a sampling from her Facebook post:

“Are you f*cking kidding me. At the end of pilot season. Someone should sew her vagina shut. I’m never hiring a girl ever again.”

Uppity Selfish C*nt.

No one is striking in show business we are all against Trump. And women are considered diverse and being shoved in as writer and directors. Zach who is a Jewish male is being pushed out.

Laursen also posted an apology she got from Einfeld soon after he saw the Facebook post; it read, in part (complete with misspellings): “I apologize for venting like a masagonistic faggit. … I’m an asshole. If you come back we can play nazi death camp. You can beat me me and put in me in the oven. … I am truly sorry.”

So today, Einfeld — whose IMDbPro page says he has managed such clients as Marty Ingels, Tina Louise, Dean Jones and Lee Meriwether — wrote an open apology on Facebook to whomever was listening. The post since has been deleted, but here it is in full, courtesy of Jezebel: