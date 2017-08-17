Talent agent Mark Schlegel has gone missing as of Sunday, and his family and police are baffled about what happened and why. Schlegel, 57, works for CornerStone Talent Agency in Manhattan, where his client list includes Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Daniel Sunjata (The Dark Knight Rises) and Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos), among others. He has been with CornerStone since 2002.

Police claim he walked out of his home Sunday afternoon in the leafy suburb of Oradell, NJ, and never returned. A married father of two grown children, he has no claimed physical or mental health issues, according to police. He was last seen around 3:30 PM heading toward a road three blocks away, carrying a gift bag. He did not have his keys, phone or wallet in his possession, police said.

Police today scoured the woods and other locations near his home for clues. Oradell Police Lt. Victor Egg told local news site NJ.com that the facts were “very strange” and “odd.” Schlegel had just returned from a vacation in Scotland with his wife and posted several happy pictures from the trip to his Facebook account.

Schlegel is a white male and is described as standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 lbs, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, light-colored shorts and boat shoes.