CBS comedy Superior Donuts has added Orange Is the New Black and Jane the Virgin‘s Diane Guerrero as a new series regular opposite Jermaine Fowler and Judd Hirsch for the upcoming second season.

Guerrero will play Sofia, a young Uptown gentrifier who parks her food truck, which serves healthy, socially conscious breakfast foods, in front of Arthur’s (Hirsch) old-school donut shop. Although Arthur assumes she’s an entitled millennial, Sofia actually is a hard-working, enterprising, self-made woman who has poured every penny into her food truck business, which she plans to turn into an empire. Her character will be introduced in the season premiere on October 30.

Written/executive produced by Bob Daily, Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan based on the play by Tracy Letts, Superior Donuts follows the relationships among the gruff owner (Hirsch) of a small donut shop, his young and enterprising new employee (Fowler) and their loyal patrons in a quickly gentrifying Chicago neighborhood.

“We’re huge fans of Diane’s work on Orange Is the New Black,” said Daily. “And we’re excited to be introducing her as a young entrepreneur who moves into the neighborhood, driving Arthur crazy and catching Franco’s eye.”

Guerrero is known for the role of Maritza Ramos on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, as well as her recurring role as Lina on Jane the Virgin, which is produced by the same studio as Superior Donuts, CBS TV Studios.

Last season, Guerrero was attached to star and executive produce In the Country We Love, a drama series based on her memoir about immigration, which was in development at CBS via CBS Studios with Jane the Virgin executive producers Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman and Paul Sciarrotta. Guerrero is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Josh Taylor Vamnation Entertainment and attorney Ryan LeVine.