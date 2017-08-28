The first time the Broken Lizard troupe took to patrolling the highways of Vermont in Super Troopers, the film was premiering at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival. George W. Bush was about to be sworn in as POTUS 43, and the FTC had just greenlighted the ill-fated AOL-Time Warner merger. Yeah, it’s been awhile.

Now here’s a teaser for Super Troopers 2, again directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and co-written with his kindreds Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanke. All also star in the sequel, which sees the U.S. and Canada beefing over their borderline. Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the contested area, again deploying their own unique of unconventional police work.

By the looks of the minute-long promo, not much has changed: The boys remain puerile, goofy and ever clueless. Linda Carter, Rob Lowe, Fred Savage, Brian Cox, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Will Sasso, Tyler Labine and Hayes MacArthur co-star in Super Troopers 2, which is produced by Richard Perello. Fox Searchlight will open the pic April 20 — that’s 4/20 to the clear-eyed.

Have a look at the trailer above and tell us what you think. Will you go for a ride-along come spring?