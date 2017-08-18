Fox Searchlight’s Super Troopers 2, the followup to 2001’s zany comedy from Broken Lizard, will arrive in theaters April 20, 2018. Broken Lizard’s Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske are back as writers and stars with Chandrasekhar returning as the film’s director. In the installment, the Super Troopers–Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva — are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station when an international border dispute arises in North America. The pic also stars Rob Lowe, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Lynda Carter, Brian Cox, Tyler Labine, Marisa Coughlan Hayes MacArthur, and Will Sasso. Richard Perello produced the pic. As of now, Super Troopers 2 will be up against Pantelion Films’ Overboard remake, starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, the Dwayne Johnson actioner Rampage, and Focus Features’ Charlize Theron-starrer Tully.

Christian Vincent (Noah’s Arc), Marianna Gavelo (Vice Principals) and Bronson Pelletier (Twilight Saga) are set to topline the film Conundrum: Secrets Among Friends, co-written and directed by Michelle A. Daniel in her feature debut. The film is about longtime friends, who take a weekend getaway to a beach house in the Hamptons and all hell will break loose as their secrets come to light. Shaun Cairo (Pitchfork), Justin Price (Alien: Reign Of Man), Blaine Moir (End of the Road) and Joe Spencer (End of the Road) are producing the project, which was acquired by Unmanned Media, with a released date of November 15, 2018. Vincent and Gavelo are repped by Shakir Entertainment Management and Pelletier is repped by CEG Talent.

Emerald Coast Productions acquired rights to The Misfit Tribe: Secret of the Island Treasure, a self-published 2014 fantasy-adventure novel by B.J. Rowling and D.G. Lloyd. The pact includes the first three novels in the series, with the manuscript for the second installment, The Misfit Tribe: Secret of Salem’s Witch, already completed. Rowling and Lloyd wrote the screenplay for the film, which is aiming for a production start date early summer 2018. Emerald Coast entered into a co-production finance deal with a China based film/investment company for the first in the series of films to be released in 2018. Filming will take place in Louisiana and Mainland China, with Jeffrey B Mallian producing the film and Stephen J Collins as executive producer.