A seemingly unplanned moment of violence drives the harrowing teen drama Super Dark Times, the Kevin Phillips pic that debuted at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and gets a trailer release from the Orchard today. Watch it above.

“The film’s about some friends, and they kind of get into some shit with a samurai sword,” Phillips told Deadline during the fest in April. “It’s an accident, and it leads to a disaster — for not only their friendship but for their lives and for their young brains, I think. It just starts spiraling from there, and the guilt and paranoia that’s associated with this tragedy takes a toll.”

Directed by first-time feature helmer Phillips from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, Super Dark Times stars Owen Campbell and Charlie Tahan as best friends growing up in an Upstate New York suburb in the 1990s, where teenage life revolves around hanging out, looking for kicks, navigating first love and vying for popularity. When a traumatic incident drives a wedge between the previously inseparable pair, their youthful innocence abruptly vanishes. Each young man processes the tragedy in his own way, until circumstances grow increasingly complex and spiral into violence.

Also starring are Elizabeth Cappuccino, Max Talisman, Sawyer Barth and Amy Hargreaves.

Super Dark Times will be released in NY, LA and additional markets on September 29, and on digital and on-demand on October 3. Take a look at the trailer above and tell us what you think.