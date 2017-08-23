The Orchard and Factory 25 has announced that they will partner for the comedy Sundowners starring Tim Heidecker (The Comedy, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie). The Orchard has acquired the U.S. and U.K. digital rights while Factory 25 has stepped up and will release the film theatrically in the U.S.

Heidecker stars alongside Phil Hanley (Comedy Central’s The Half Hour) and Luke Lalonde (musician from the rock band Born Ruffians). The movie, which premiered at the Nashville Film Festival, was written and directed by Pavan Moondi follows Alex (Hanley) and Justin (Lalonde) as they get the chance to film a destination wedding in Mexico and escape their sheltered lives – but with their boss (Heidecker) playing fast and loose with the details, they’ll be lucky to even find it.

Julia Rosenberg of January Films produces the film with Tyler Levine of Carousel Pictures and Brian Robertson of Daylight on Mars Picture. Financing was provided by Telefilm Canada, The Sim Group, and the Ontario Media Development Corporation. A late 2017 theatrical will be followed by Digital and On Demand in December 2017.

The deal was negotiated by Maïté Alvarez on behalf of The Orchard and Matt Grady on behalf of Factory 25, with Submarine Entertainment’s Ben Braun and Lawyer Danny Webber on behalf of the filmmakers.