Crystal Moselle, whose documentary The Wolfpack picked up a Sundance Grand Jury prize in 2015, is set to make her narrative feature directorial debut in the Untitled Girl Skateboarder film from Bow and Arrow Entertainment, RT Features, and Pulse Films. The pic will star real-life New York City skateboarders Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Kabrina Adams, Jules Lorenzo as well as Jaden Smith and Orange Is The New Black‘s Elizabeth Rodriguez.

Inspired by events in the girls’ lives, the film tells the story of Camille, a lonely suburban teenager whose life changes dramatically when she befriends a group of girl skateboarders. As she journeys into the raw NYC subculture, she begins to make choices that lead to a deeper understanding of herself.

The script is by Moselle, Aslihan Unaldi , and Jennifer Silverman.

Vinberg, Lovelace, Moran, Russell and Adams are members of the Skate Kitchen, a group of bold female skaters who were the subject of Moselle’s recent short film That One Day, which premiered at the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

Lizzie Nastro and Izabella Tzenkova are producing with Pulse Films’ Julia Nottingham, RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira, and Bow and Arrow’s Michael Sherman and Matthew Perniciaro. Lourenço Sant’Anna of RT, Sophie Mas and Pulse’s Thomas Benski are executive producing.

UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal between all parties and will be handling worldwide rights.

Smith is repped by WME and Westbrook Entertainment. Vinberg is repped by Untitled and ICM. Rodriguez is repped by Innovative and Opus Entertainment. Moselle is with UTA, Untitled and Gray, Krauss, Sandler.