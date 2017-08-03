Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight has been indicted by a grand jury in Los Angeles County for making criminal threats against Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray . Knight was charged with one felony count of making criminal threats from the August 8, 2014 incident on the set of the movie.

Although the indictment is dated February 7, the much arrested and currently imprisoned Knight’s arraignment will actually take place August 3 in Downtown Los Angeles. Knight has been reportedly ill since his recent incarceration.

This isn’t the first bout of legal troubles connected to Straight Outta Compton for Knight. He was arrested on suspicion of murder for the fatal hit and run of Terry Carter that occurred near the set of a commercial being shot for the Gray’s N.W.A biopic. Knight has a long list of legal problems. In 2008 he sued Kanye West and his associates in regards to an August 2005 shooting at West’s pre-VMA party, where Knight was wounded. In 2014, a similar incident happened during Chris Brown’s VMA party where he shot. That same year he was arrested for armed robbery along with comedian Katt Williams.