Disney Channel’s hit series Stuck in the Middle and BUNK’d and Disney XD’s Walk the Prank have all been renewed for a third season. Production on each will start this fall.

Disney Channel

Stuck in the Middle, from executive producer Linda Videtti Figueiredo, stars Jenna Ortega as a middle child, Harley Diaz, in a household bustling with nine people – two parents and seven kids – each with distinctive personalities and conflicting schedules. It also stars Isaak Presley as Ethan, Ronni Hawk as Rachel, Kayla Maisonet as Georgie, Nicolas Bechtel as Lewie, Malachi Barton as Beast, Ariana Greenblatt as Daphne, Cerina Vincent as Suzy and Joe Nieves as Tom. New Season 2 episodes will air beginning Friday, September 15 at 8:30 PM on Disney Channel and VOD.

Live-action comedy BUNK’D, from executive producer Pamela Eells O’Connell, follows siblings Emma, Ravi and Zuri Ross as they leave their extravagant New York City penthouse once again to return to Camp Kikiwaka, a rustic summer camp in Maine. Season three finds the Ross kids arriving at camp after several cabins were lost to fire. It stars Peyton List as Emma Ross, Karan Brar as Ravi Ross, Skai Jackson as Zuri Ross and Miranda May as Lou.

Walk the Prank blends scripted comedy with hidden on-camera pranks. It follows a team of professional pranksters who pull off good-natured pranks to capture reactions for their online hidden-camera show. Cody Veith stars as Chance, Bryce Gheisar as Herman, Jillian Shea Spaeder as Bailey, Brandon Severs as Dusty and Tobie Windham as Uncle Will.

The special Walk the Prank: NFL Edition premieres this Saturday, September 2 at 11 AM ET on Disney XD.