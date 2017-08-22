7th Annual Streamy Awards: Casey Neistat, Lilly Singh, 'Mr. Student Body President' Among Nominees

The nominations for the 7th Annual Streamy Awards were announced today, but instead of doing the traditional ceremony where someone stands at a podium and reads a long list of names, the nominees were announced exclusively via the Streamy Awards Twitter account — an appropriate platform for the digital video accolade.
The Streamy Awards, which is produced by dick clark productions, will take place at 9:30PM ET/6:30PM PT on September 26 at the Beverly Hilton. The event honors the best in online video and the creators behind it. The annual event brings together the biggest names in YouTube and online video for a night of celebration, discovery, and meaningful recognition. This year marks the first ever installment of “The Purpose Awards,” an annual event recognizing individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities and positively impacting humankind, which will take place during Streamy week on Sept. 25.
This year, there have been updates to the awards ceremony to reflect the current state of online programming. There is a greater emphasis on original series with the addition of Comedy and Drama Series awards. The Streamy Awards have also removed gender distinction in the performance categories. In addition, select categories encompassed submissions from creators who distribute video primarily via social media platforms
YouTube personality and filmmaker Casey Neistat and go90’s original series Mr. Student Body President lead with six nominations each. Garnering four nominations each are the drama series Caught, multi-hyphenate Lilly Singh, and Steven Suptic’s Sugar Pine 7. Additional nominees include Cameron Dallas, Dolan Twins, FENTY PUMA by Rihanna, Kevin Durant, Lele Pons, Liza Koshy, Logan Paul and more
The full list of nominees is included below.
AUDIENCE CHOICE – fan voted categories (voting opens on September 12)
Creator of the Year
Cameron Dallas
Casey Neistat
David Dobrik
Dolan Twins
Jake Paul
Jenna Marbles
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Logan Paul
Shane Dawson
Show of the Year
Good Mythical Morning
Kian & JC
The King of Random
The Philip DeFranco Show
REACT
Rooster Teeth
Sugar Pine 7
The Try Guys
UNHhhh
The Young Turks
OVERALL
Action or Sci-Fi
Crypt TV
Dimension 404
Rush: Inspired by Battlefield
Skinford
The Thinning
Animated
Casually Explained
Domics
itsAlexClark
RWBY (Volume 4)
Simon’s Cat
Breakout Creator
Binging with Babish
Brave Wilderness
David Dobrik
Jake Paul
Kristen Hancher
Comedy
h3h3Productions
Laura Clery
Liza Koshy
Rudy Mancuso
Sugar Pine 7
Documentary
60 Second Docs
Endangered
Great Big Story
Psycho Family
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
First Person
Casey Neistat
Dolan Twins
Jenna Marbles
Lilly Singh
Shane Dawson
Immersive
360 Wizard Battle (Corridor)
BlackBoxTV (BlackBoxTV)
Eleven Little Roosters (Rooster Teeth)
The Global Gamer (The Game Theorists)
Last Moments of Relationships (Fine Bros.)
International
Fernanfloo
Juanpa Zurita
Lisa and Lena
Sebastián Villalobos
Wengie
SERIES
Comedy Series
Drive Share
Magic Funhouse
Mr. Student Body President
Rhett & Link’s Buddy System
You Suck At Everything
Drama Series
Brown Girls
Carmilla (Season 3)
Caught
Cold
Single By 30
Indie Series
Brown Girls
Doomsday
Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Everything’s OK
Graves
Non-Fiction Series
Getting Doug With High
Ladylike
Logan Paul Vs…
Murder with Friends
React
FEATURE
Feature
Dirty 30
FML The Movie
Ghostmates
The Thinning
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
SUBJECT
Beauty
Jaclyn Hill
Laura Lee
Manny Mua
PatrickStarrr
Simply Nailogical
Fashion
Amanda Steele
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Kelsey Simone
Sneaker Shopping
Tess Christine
Food
Binging with Babish
Hot Ones
Nerdy Nummies
Tasty
Worth It
Gaming
Achievement Hunter
iHasCupquake
JuegaGerman
Markiplier
Smosh Games
Kids and Family
Annie LeBlanc
Brooklyn & Bailey
Guava Juice
Roman Atwood Vlogs
What’s Inside?
Lifestyle
Andrea Russett
Baby Ariel
LaurDIY
MyLifeAsEva
Niki and Gabi
News and Culture
Cheddar
Complex News
NowThis
The Philip DeFranco Show
The Young Turks
Science or Education
How To Make Everything
The King of Random
Marques Brownlee
Mind Field
Veritasium
Sports and Wellness
30 for 30 Shorts
blogilates
Kevin Durant
QB1: Beyond the Lights
Tanner Fox
PERFORMANCE
Acting in a Comedy
Arden Rose (Mr. Student Body President)
Jason Nash (FML The Movie)
Jeremy Shada (Mr. Student Body President)
Mamrie Hart (Dirty 30)
Quinta Brunson (Broke)
Acting in a Drama
Annalise Basso (Cold)
DeStorm Power (Caught)
Harry Shum Jr. (Single By 30)
Logan Paul (The Thinning)
Natasha Negovanlis (Carmilla | Season 3)
Collaboration
Casey Neistat and Jesse Wellens (Human Flying Drone)
Honest Trailers and Ryan Reynolds (Logan Feat. Deadpool)
Jon Cozart and Thomas Sanders (RIP Vine: A Song)
Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr (Omg We’re Coming Over!)
The Rock, Lilly Singh, Markiplier, Grace Helbig, Roman Atwood, Gigi Gorgeous, Alex Wassabi, LaurDIY, King Bach, Flula, and Brittney Smith (The YouTube Factory)
Dance
Alyson Stoner
Chachi Gonzales
Matt Steffanina
Tessa Brooks
Tricia Miranda
Ensemble Cast
Caught
Dirty 30
McJuggerNuggets
Mr. Student Body President
The Try Guys
MUSIC
Breakthrough Artist
21 Savage
Dodie Clark
Marian Hill
Poppy
Zara Larsson
Cover Song
Alex Aiono ft. Ar’mon and Trey, “I Spy, T Shirt, Isn’t She Lovely, & Swang Mashup” (Various Artists)
Ariana Grande, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” (Judy Garland)
Ashley Tisdale ft. Vanessa Hudgens, “Ex’s & Oh’s” (Elle King)
Boyce Avenue ft. Sarah Hyland, “Closer” (The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey)
Walk Off The Earth, “Shape Of You” (Ed Sheeran)
CRAFT
Cinematography
Casey Neistat (Casey Neistat)
Devin Graham (devinsupertramp)
Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy (The Slow Mo Guys)
Jon Keng (“Pineapple”)
Sawyer Hartman (sawyerhartman)
Costume Design
Ann Foley (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot)
Autumn Steed (Dimension 404)
Brandon Rogers, Karla Carnewal, and Jonathan Hinman (Magic Funhouse)
Michelle Miller (Lindsey Stirling)
Sarah Grace Hart, Sinead Persaud, and Mary Kate Wiles (Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party)
Directing
Jack Ferry and Ryan Hunter (Mr. Student Body President)
Jesse Wellens (Jesse)
John Fortenberry (Rhett & Link’s Buddy System)
Steven Suptic (Sugar Pine 7)
Wesley Chan and Philip Wang (Single By 30)
Editing
Bad Lip Reading
Casey Neistat
The Game Theorists (Edward Newton, Thomas Torbergsen, Alex Sedgewick, Ronnie Edwards, Daniel Seibert, Lee Black, and Ryder Burgin)
Liza Koshy
Sugar Pine 7 (Steven Suptic)
Visual and Special Effects
Aaron Schoenke (Super Power Beat Down)
Dimension 404 (Playfight and RocketJump)
Gary Scullion (Sneaky Zebra)
Jungle of Sharks and Blood Brothers (Skal)
Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer (Corridor)
Writing
Casually Explained
DeStorm Power (Caught)
Josh Gal, Amanda Brooke-Perrin, Jill Gosliky, Aaron Krebs, and EpicLLOYD (Epic Studios)
Shaun Diston, Ryan Hunter and Jack Ferry (Mr. Student Body President)
Spencer Gilbert, Joe Starr, Dan Murrell, and Andy Signore (Honest Trailers)
SOCIAL VIDEO
Live
BlameRyanCarter
BruhitsZach
Garth Brooks
SMOSH Live
Sofie Dossi
Storyteller
Amanda Cerny
DJ Khaled
King Bach
Lele Pons
Logan Paul
