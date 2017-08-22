7th Annual Streamy Awards: Casey Neistat, Lilly Singh, 'Mr. Student Body President' Among Nominees

The nominations for the 7th Annual Streamy Awards were announced today, but instead of doing the traditional ceremony where someone stands at a podium and reads a long list of names, the nominees were announced exclusively via the Streamy Awards Twitter account — an appropriate platform for the digital video accolade.

The Streamy Awards, which is produced by dick clark productions, will take place at 9:30PM ET/6:30PM PT on September 26 at the Beverly Hilton. The event honors the best in online video and the creators behind it. The annual event brings together the biggest names in YouTube and online video for a night of celebration, discovery, and meaningful recognition. This year marks the first ever installment of “The Purpose Awards,” an annual event recognizing individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities and positively impacting humankind, which will take place during Streamy week on Sept. 25.

This year, there have been updates to the awards ceremony to reflect the current state of online programming. There is a greater emphasis on original series with the addition of Comedy and Drama Series awards. The Streamy Awards have also removed gender distinction in the performance categories. In addition, select categories encompassed submissions from creators who distribute video primarily via social media platforms

YouTube personality and filmmaker Casey Neistat and go90’s original series Mr. Student Body President lead with six nominations each. Garnering four nominations each are the drama series Caught, multi-hyphenate Lilly Singh, and Steven Suptic’s Sugar Pine 7. Additional nominees include Cameron Dallas, Dolan Twins, FENTY PUMA by Rihanna, Kevin Durant, Lele Pons, Liza Koshy, Logan Paul and more

The full list of nominees is included below.

AUDIENCE CHOICE – fan voted categories (voting opens on September 12)

Creator of the Year

Cameron Dallas

Casey Neistat

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Jake Paul

Jenna Marbles

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Logan Paul

Shane Dawson

Show of the Year

Good Mythical Morning

Kian & JC

The King of Random

The Philip DeFranco Show

REACT

Rooster Teeth

Sugar Pine 7

The Try Guys

UNHhhh

The Young Turks

OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi

Crypt TV

Dimension 404

Rush: Inspired by Battlefield

Skinford

The Thinning

Animated

Casually Explained

Domics

itsAlexClark

RWBY (Volume 4)

Simon’s Cat

Breakout Creator

Binging with Babish

Brave Wilderness

David Dobrik

Jake Paul

Kristen Hancher

Comedy

h3h3Productions

Laura Clery

Liza Koshy

Rudy Mancuso

Sugar Pine 7

Documentary

60 Second Docs

Endangered

Great Big Story

Psycho Family

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

First Person

Casey Neistat

Dolan Twins

Jenna Marbles

Lilly Singh

Shane Dawson

Immersive

360 Wizard Battle (Corridor)

BlackBoxTV (BlackBoxTV)

Eleven Little Roosters (Rooster Teeth)

The Global Gamer (The Game Theorists)

Last Moments of Relationships (Fine Bros.)

International

Fernanfloo

Juanpa Zurita

Lisa and Lena

Sebastián Villalobos

Wengie

SERIES

Comedy Series

Drive Share

Magic Funhouse

Mr. Student Body President

Rhett & Link’s Buddy System

You Suck At Everything

Drama Series

Brown Girls

Carmilla (Season 3)

Caught

Cold

Single By 30

Indie Series

Brown Girls

Doomsday

Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party

Everything’s OK

Graves

Non-Fiction Series

Getting Doug With High

Ladylike

Logan Paul Vs…

Murder with Friends

React

FEATURE

Feature

Dirty 30

FML The Movie

Ghostmates

The Thinning

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

SUBJECT

Beauty

Jaclyn Hill

Laura Lee

Manny Mua

PatrickStarrr

Simply Nailogical

Fashion

Amanda Steele

FENTY PUMA by Rihanna

Kelsey Simone

Sneaker Shopping

Tess Christine

Food

Binging with Babish

Hot Ones

Nerdy Nummies

Tasty

Worth It

Gaming

Achievement Hunter

iHasCupquake

JuegaGerman

Markiplier

Smosh Games

Kids and Family

Annie LeBlanc

Brooklyn & Bailey

Guava Juice

Roman Atwood Vlogs

What’s Inside?

Lifestyle

Andrea Russett

Baby Ariel

LaurDIY

MyLifeAsEva

Niki and Gabi

News and Culture

Cheddar

Complex News

NowThis

The Philip DeFranco Show

The Young Turks

Science or Education

How To Make Everything

The King of Random

Marques Brownlee

Mind Field

Veritasium

Sports and Wellness

30 for 30 Shorts

blogilates

Kevin Durant

QB1: Beyond the Lights

Tanner Fox

PERFORMANCE

Acting in a Comedy

Arden Rose (Mr. Student Body President)

Jason Nash (FML The Movie)

Jeremy Shada (Mr. Student Body President)

Mamrie Hart (Dirty 30)

Quinta Brunson (Broke)

Acting in a Drama



Annalise Basso (Cold)

DeStorm Power (Caught)

Harry Shum Jr. (Single By 30)

Logan Paul (The Thinning)

Natasha Negovanlis (Carmilla | Season 3)

Collaboration

Casey Neistat and Jesse Wellens (Human Flying Drone)

Honest Trailers and Ryan Reynolds (Logan Feat. Deadpool)

Jon Cozart and Thomas Sanders (RIP Vine: A Song)

Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr (Omg We’re Coming Over!)

The Rock, Lilly Singh, Markiplier, Grace Helbig, Roman Atwood, Gigi Gorgeous, Alex Wassabi, LaurDIY, King Bach, Flula, and Brittney Smith (The YouTube Factory)

Dance

Alyson Stoner

Chachi Gonzales

Matt Steffanina

Tessa Brooks

Tricia Miranda

Ensemble Cast

Caught

Dirty 30

McJuggerNuggets

Mr. Student Body President

The Try Guys

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist

21 Savage

Dodie Clark

Marian Hill

Poppy

Zara Larsson

Cover Song

Alex Aiono ft. Ar’mon and Trey, “I Spy, T Shirt, Isn’t She Lovely, & Swang Mashup” (Various Artists)

Ariana Grande, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” (Judy Garland)

Ashley Tisdale ft. Vanessa Hudgens, “Ex’s & Oh’s” (Elle King)

Boyce Avenue ft. Sarah Hyland, “Closer” (The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey)

Walk Off The Earth, “Shape Of You” (Ed Sheeran)

CRAFT

Cinematography

Casey Neistat (Casey Neistat)

Devin Graham (devinsupertramp)

Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy (The Slow Mo Guys)

Jon Keng (“Pineapple”)

Sawyer Hartman (sawyerhartman)

Costume Design

Ann Foley (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot)

Autumn Steed (Dimension 404)

Brandon Rogers, Karla Carnewal, and Jonathan Hinman (Magic Funhouse)

Michelle Miller (Lindsey Stirling)

Sarah Grace Hart, Sinead Persaud, and Mary Kate Wiles (Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party)

Directing



Jack Ferry and Ryan Hunter (Mr. Student Body President)

Jesse Wellens (Jesse)

John Fortenberry (Rhett & Link’s Buddy System)

Steven Suptic (Sugar Pine 7)

Wesley Chan and Philip Wang (Single By 30)

Editing

Bad Lip Reading

Casey Neistat

The Game Theorists (Edward Newton, Thomas Torbergsen, Alex Sedgewick, Ronnie Edwards, Daniel Seibert, Lee Black, and Ryder Burgin)

Liza Koshy

Sugar Pine 7 (Steven Suptic)

Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Schoenke (Super Power Beat Down)

Dimension 404 (Playfight and RocketJump)

Gary Scullion (Sneaky Zebra)

Jungle of Sharks and Blood Brothers (Skal)

Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer (Corridor)

Writing

Casually Explained

DeStorm Power (Caught)

Josh Gal, Amanda Brooke-Perrin, Jill Gosliky, Aaron Krebs, and EpicLLOYD (Epic Studios)

Shaun Diston, Ryan Hunter and Jack Ferry (Mr. Student Body President)

Spencer Gilbert, Joe Starr, Dan Murrell, and Andy Signore (Honest Trailers)

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live

BlameRyanCarter

BruhitsZach

Garth Brooks

SMOSH Live

Sofie Dossi

Storyteller

Amanda Cerny

DJ Khaled

King Bach

Lele Pons

Logan Paul