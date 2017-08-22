Netflix’s Stranger Things, the hit throwback sci-fi supernatural mystery series that landed 18 Emmy nominations this year, might already have an endgame. Creators/showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer told New York Magazine in an interview posted today that they envision four seasons for the series, which returns for its Season 2 on October 27.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer told the magazine, which featured the show on its latest cover.

Netflix is not confirming, and Season 3 hasn’t even been announced. But it would be hard to question the thoughts of the Duffers, who have steered the 1980s-set series — from 21 Laps Entertainment and the Duffers’ Monkey Massacre Productions — revolving around a group of high school kids to its lofty TV status. Its 18 Emmy noms include ones for Outstanding Drama Series and supporting mentions for David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown.

The Duffers told Deadline on Emmy nom morning that they still haven’t quite figured out what launched the series into the stratosphere. “I don’t think anyone really was expecting it. I think everyone involved with it was very passionate about it. I think that comes through, and I think the ensemble in general—and particularly, the kids—I think everybody really connected to them,” Matt Duffer said. “I think that’s really what it was. I think people fell in love with these kids.”

The Duffers also told New York that they have an idea for a sci-fi movie that would be different in tone from Stranger Things — but “that’s way, way off,” Ross said.