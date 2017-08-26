Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers movie finally has a title. Fox said today that the pic about the Washington Post’s role in exposing the Pentagon Papers in 1971 will be called The Post. It officially was known as Untitled Steven Spielberg after earlier being titled The Papers.

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star as Post editor Ben Bradlee and publisher Kay Graham alongside Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Pat Healy, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford, Zach Woods and others. Liz Hannah and Josh Singer wrote the script. The film is keeping its Oscar-friendly December 22 limited-release date and is set to go wide January 12.

Speaking of release dates, Fox also said today that the long-delayed threequel, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, has moved up two weeks and now will open wide on January 26. Production on the film was suspended in March 2016 after star Dylan O’Brien was injured while filming. The pic originally had been set to open on February 9, but was pushed to February 9, 2018. It now will bow two frames earlier, going up against four other wide-openers on a busy weekend: Universal’s sci-fi thriller Extinction, Roadside Attractions’ romantic drama Forever My Girl, Studio 8’s crime thriller White Boy Rick and Open Road’s romancer Midnight Sun.