President Donald Trump today begins his 17-day vacation at his private golf club New Jersey.

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert notes in tonight’s opening monologue that that in 2011, birther-movement chief Trump nuked President Obama on Twitter for playing a round of golf and heading to a 10-day vacation on Martha’s Vineyard around this time of year, snarking, “Nice worth ethic.” Proof, Colbert said, that Trump has at least a passing familiarity with the idea of “ethic.”

While Trump is gone, the White House will undergo major renovations. “It’s about time; I heard that place is a dump,” Colbert joked, because, of course, Trump reportedly described the White House as such to some of his New Jersey golf resort pals.

While making those improvements, Colbert suggests they also change the locks: