It took two days for Trump to condemn racist hate groups in Charlottesville, and one press conference to empower them, Stephen Colbert explained to his studio audience not long after President Donald Trump on Tuesday reverted back to his initial statement that all sides were responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump held an impromptu press conference late Tuesday “in, I believe, the seventh circle of hell,” Colbert told his studio audience.

When asked by a reporter why he waited two days after a white supremacist drove a car into a crowd of people protesting the white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia o rally against taking down a Confederate statue, Trump said he likes to wait know the facts before speaking.

“Just ask the millions of illegal voters who refused to look for Obama’s birth certificate” during Trump’s record-breaking inauguration, Colbert snarked hours later.

Trump clearly still was angry about the media’s coverage of his first statement on Saturday, saying if the press were not “fake” they would have reported that “what I said was very honest.”

“And, if you were a better president, you would have said something very nice. But you’re not,” Colbert responded, adding, “Hypotheticals are fun!”

During the presser, Trump also got asked about his embattled strategist Steve Bannon, responding, “I like him, he’s a good man; he is not a racist – I can tell you that.”

Suggested Colbert: “If the third things someone says about you, unprompted, is ‘He’s not a racist’ – you’ve got a problem.”

But the presser kept coming back to Charlottesville and, once again, as on Saturday, Donald Trump wasn’t sure if the Nazis should get all the blame.

“The only thing I’m doubting now is whether you’re still going to be president by Friday,” Colbert shot back, addressing Trump.