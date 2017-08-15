Stephen Colbert opened Monday night’s Late Show remarking on the country’s terrible weekend in which white supremacists from around the country, armed with shields, clubs, body armor, and automatic weaponry, descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, to hold a rally they called “Unite the Right.” The rally was a clear attempt to spark violence and it did, resulting in the deaths of three people.

“It is difficult to express how heartbreaking it is to see something like this happening in our country,” Colbert said. “Here’s one thing that is not difficult to express: Nazis are bad. The KKK – I’m not a fan.”

“That wasn’t hard. That was easy; I enjoyed saying it,” Colbert continued. But on Saturday when nation looked to the president to rebuke these hate groups, he said he condemned in the display of hatred, bigotry and violence “on many sides.”

“Mr. President, this is terrorism, not your order at KFC,” Colbert snarked, noting, “I have seen angrier Yelp reviews.”

What is most disturbing is that after he made his statement, reasonable people could not tell if Trump was condemning Nazis, the late night host criticized.

It’s not like Trump is a shrinking violet; criticizing stuff is his thing.

If only, Colbert wished, the president was as mad about “neo-Nazis murdering people in the streets as he has been about Hillary Clinton, New York Times, CNN, Joe Scarborough, Kristen Stewart, the cast of Hamilton, Diet Coke, Nordstrom not selling his daughter’s clothes, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the mayor of London Sadiq Khan, me, the state of New Hampshire, gold-star families, Penn Jillette’s Las Vegas show, Django Unchained, Meryl Streep, and Lady ghostbusters.”