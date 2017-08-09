https://twitter.com/StephenAtHome/status/895413518345711618

Days ago Colbert paid tribute to Anthony Scaramucci, who set a record for shortest-serving White House Communications Director.

The Mooch was removed by John Kelly, the guy who replaced his nemesis Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff. Kelly reportedly did so at the request of POTUS Donald Trump because, WaPo reported, the Trump family did not like being associated with anything so vulgar as Scaramucci’s interview with The New Yorker‘s Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza in which Scaramucci claimed White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon engages in autofellatio and other interesting observations.