Stephen Colbert’s Late Show won Scaramucci Week by the program’s second largest margin ever, topping NBC”s Tonight Show by 770K viewers.

Monday’s Late Show broadcast, featuring America’s shortest-tenured White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci clocked 3.6M viewers – Colbert’s biggest ever Monday crowd. The Mooch was a big get, also putting Colbert on top that night among viewers aged 18-49, 25-54 and 18-34.

But Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show won the week of August 14-18 in those three age brackets, according to Live + Same Day stats from Nielsen.

In overall audience, Colbert’s 3.150M viewers bested Tonight’s 2.384M and Jimmy Kimmel’s 1.855M on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In the 18-49 demo, Fallon’s 0.63 rating easily topped Colbert’s 0.47 and Kimmel’s 0.43.

During his highly hyped guest gig, Scaramucci told Colbert that President Donald Trump should sack chief strategist Steve Bannon. Done.