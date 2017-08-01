UPDATED with video: Stephen Colbert confessed he was shocked this afternoon to learn Anthony Scaramucci was out as White House communications director.

“The front stabber has been backstabbed,” Colbert mourned. “He said he was going to fire everybody and, I’ve got to admit, he delivered. The Mooch lasted as communications director for only 10 days. That’s not even a whole pay period.”

He was fired, Colbert revealed, because the Trump administration wanted to replace Scaramucci with someone who will last longer. So, this afternoon, “they announced new White House Communications Director Emanual Fruit Fly,” Colbert announced.

Scarmucci’s exit was set in motion on Friday when Donald Trump hired new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. It’s Kelly who gave Scaramucci the hook. According to White House sources, Kelly let Mooch go because he wanted more structure, less Game of Thrones.