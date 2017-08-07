We’re getting a first look at Season 2 of Crackle drama series StartUp starring Adam Brody, Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero. Sony-owned Crackle released a teaser (see above) and key art (below) as part of its presentation Monday during the TCA summer press tour.

In addition, the free AVOD service announced plans to release an interactive and immersive virtual reality experience based on the series to debut on PlayStation VR and other platforms later fall. It was previously announced that Crackle’s Snatch VR Heist Experience, the network’s 360 3D interactive expression of the critically acclaimed drama inspired by the film, would be featured in the Venice Film Festival’s new Virtual Reality competition for VR viewing.

Created, executive produced and directed by Ben Katai (Chosen, The Forest), Season 2 picks up on the streets of Miami following the takeover of GenCoin, an unregulated digital and global currency for those without access to independent capital. Now in the hands of new ownership, led by Alex Bell and the Russian mob, our unlikely trio and GenCoin founders, Izzy Morales, Ronald Dacey and Nick Talman, reinvest in their partnership and launch a new endeavor, a darknet prototype called Araknet— a hidden network that’s far more dangerous, challenges their moral code and puts them squarely at the center of a digital black market. Presented with obstacles that will threaten everyone’s personal safety and the safety of the ones they love, the new season poses the question, what is the cost of ambition, and reveals the frightening lengths one might go to achieve ultimate success.

In addition to returning stars Brody, Freeman, Gathegi and Marrero. Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy) also a producer, joins the sophomore season as Wes Chandler, a multi-millionaire businessman with a level-headed grit, and Addison Timlin (Californication)) will portray Perlman’s daughter Mara.

StartUp is produced by Critical Content and Hollywood Gang Productions. Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, Ray Ricord, Gianni Nunnari, Shannon Gaulding and Anne Clements (The Oath) also serve as executive producers.

StartUp returns with its 10-episode second season on Thursday, September 28.