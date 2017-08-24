The 1970s buddy cop series Starsky & Hutch is eyeing a TV return with a reboot shepherded by The Guardians Of the Galaxy franchise writer-director James Gunn. Sony Pictures TV Studios is behind the revival series project, which is currently being pitched to broadcast, cable and streaming networks.

Described as a character driven one-hour procedural, the new Starsky and Hutch will be written by James Gunn as well as his brother Brian and their cousin Mark who often work as a writing tandem (Journey 2).

The Gunns executive produce alongside Neal Moritz whose Original Films has an overall deal with Sony TV. The company’s head of TV, Pavun Shetty, also is executive producing.

James Gunn is attached to possibly direct subject to availability.

Created by William Blinn and produced by Spelling-Goldberg Productions, the original series, which aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979, centered on two detectives, the streetwise David Michael Starsky (played by Paul Michael Glaser) and the by-the-book Kenneth Richard “Hutch” Hutchinson (David Soul), traversing the streets of the fictional Bay City, California in a two-door Ford Gran Torino.

Sony TV has the television rights to the series via its ownership of the Spelling-Goldberg catalogue, which also includes the 1970s series S.W.A.T, a title the studio is rebooting for CBS.

The film rights to Starsky & Hutch belong to Warner Bros., which produced the 2004 feature remake directed by Todd Phillips and starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

This is the latest series reboot in the works for next season, joining Miami Vice and The Munsters at NBC and a live-action The Jetsons at ABC.