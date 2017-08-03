A virtual reality visit to the Star Wars galaxy is planned for Disney resorts in California and Florida. “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire,” produced by Lucasfilm and ILMxLABVR in collaboration with VR startup The Void, will open to the public at two new VOID Experience Centers at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season.

Described by The Void as a “first-of-its kind Star Wars experience,” the attraction “will plunge guests directly into the iconic Star Wars galaxy. They will move freely throughout the untethered, social, and multi-sensory Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire experience in a way that allows them to interact and engage with friends, family and Star Wars characters.”

The Void is perhaps best known for its Ghost Busters VR attraction at the Times Square Madame Tussauds. Curtis Hickman, the company’s co-founder and chief creative officer, said today that “guests who step into Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire won’t just see this world, they’ll know that they are part of this amazing story.”

Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge of ILMxLab, said, “At ILMxLAB, we want people to step inside the worlds of our stories. Through our collaboration with The Void, we can make this happen as guests become active participants in an unfolding Star Wars adventure. By combining Lucasfilm’s storytelling expertise with cutting-edge imagery, and immersive sound from the team at Skywalker Sound, while invoking all the senses, we hope to truly transport all those who experience Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire to a galaxy far, far away.”