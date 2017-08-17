Deadline has confirmed that Disney is in early talks with three-time Oscar nominated director Stephen Daldry on a Star Wars standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi movie. No word on casting and at this time there is no deal and no script. In the early millennium prequels, Ewan McGregor played the younger notable Jedi mentor to Luke Skywalker made famous by Alec Guinness’ turn in the original Star Wars trilogy of the 1970s and 1980s.

Disney is finishing production on the standalone Han Solo movie directed by Ron Howard which is due out next Memorial Day weekend. Last Christmas, Disney released the first Star Wars spinoff movie on the big screen, Rogue One, which cleared $1.056 billion at the global B.O.

Daldry was nominated for best director three times at the Oscars for The Reader, The Hours and Billy Elliot.