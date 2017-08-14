ER alumna Michael Michele is set for a key series regular role on Season 2 of Fox’s hit music drama series Star.

Michele will play Ayanna, described as a modern day black Alexis Carrington. She’s the new president of the girls’ record label, and money is the bottom line for her. She knows the music business is changing and is driven to do whatever it takes to make her label relevant.

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business. Michele joins series stars Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown and Miss Lawrence.

Known for her role as Cleo Finch on ER, Michele most recently guest-starred on MacGyver, Blue Bloods and The Following and recurred on Gossip Girl.