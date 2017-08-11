Fox is rounding out casting for Season 2 of its hit music drama Star, with Evan Ross joining in a key recurring role.

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business. Miss Lawrence joins series stars Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown.

Ross will play Angel, nephew to Jahil Rivera (Benjamin Bratt) and a DJ with a bad-boy streak who is heavy in the Latin music scene. Mike Epps will appear in the Star/Empire crossover episode. He’ll play Jay Holland, the girls’ record label president, who is willing to cross the line with one of them. Luke James, who was mentioned during TCA as a cast addition for the new season, will play Noah Brooks, a record-selling R&B artist at the label. He is charming and a sweet talker with ambitious streak.

Ross most recently wrapped production on the indie Headshop. He’s repped by CAA, LINK Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Epps just finished shooting Acts of Violence with Bruce Willis and The Trap, which he co-produced. He’s repped by CAA, Primary Wave Entertainment and attorney Todd Rubenstein.

James most recently played Johnny Gill in The New Edition Story and guest-starred on Insecure.