The first collaboration between Sony and Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe has clicked past the three century mark and is still going strong with a theater count of 2,607 this weekend. The third reboot of Spider-Man starring Tom Holland and Michael Keaton and directed by Jon Watts currently counts $682M at the global B.O.

“Congratulations to our partners at Marvel and everyone who worked on Spider-Man: Homecoming for reaching this important milestone. We couldn’t be prouder of the film and our incredible cast and filmmakers for delivering exactly what moviegoers wanted to see this summer,” beamed Sony domestic distribution boss Adrian Smith in a statement.

Spider-Man: Homecoming on a domestic basis is the fourth highest Spider-Man out of Sony’s six canon titles. The movies from the original trilogy from the onset of the millennium sit on top: Spider-Man ($403.7M), Spider-Man 2 ($373.6M) and Spider-Man 3 ($336.5M). Spider-Man: Homecoming repped the second biggest U.S/Canada opening of all-time for both Sony and the Spider-Man franchise with $117M following Spider-Man 3‘s $151M ten years ago. Watts has already signed on to direct the sequel which is due out on July 5, 2019.