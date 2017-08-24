In a competitive situation, Sony Pictures Television and Neal Moritz’s Original Film have optioned Adam Sternbergh’s The Blinds to develop as a TV series. The thriller novel by the Edgar Award-nominated author of Shovel Ready, was published by HarperCollins on August 1.

Imagine a place populated by criminals—people plucked from their lives, with their memories altered, who’ve been granted new identities and a second chance. Welcome to The Blinds, a dusty town in rural Texas populated by misfits who don’t know if they’ve perpetrated a crime or just witnessed one. What’s clear to them is that if they leave, they will end up dead.

The project will be developed under Original Film’s overall deal with Sony TV. The company, whose TV operation is overseen by Pavun Shetty, also is producing with Sony TV a reboot of the 1970s series Starsky & Hutch.

Sternbergh is repped by UTA and David McCormick. Original Film is repped by UTA.