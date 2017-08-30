Sony Pictures Television Studios has promoted veteran Sony TV exec Karen Tatevosian to EVP U.S. business affairs. She replaces Jeff Frost, who was recently elevated to President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. Her promotion is part of leadership changes at the studio’s television production operation made by Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra following the exit of SPT presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

Tatevosian, who was Frost’s No.2, will oversee the studio’s U.S. business affairs, including negotiations with talent and partners across platforms, as well as day-to-day operations and strategic counsel on the company’s network, cable and syndicated television productions. She begins her new role immediately, reporting to Corii Berg, senior executive vice president for business affairs.

Tatevosian has spent the last 13 years of her nearly 20-year TV industry career at SPTS, spearheading negotiations for leading scripted and non-scripted projects from development through production, including The Blacklist, S.W.A.T, The Get Down, Justified, Rescue Me and Shark Tank, as well as term deals with writers, producers and directors.

Prior to joining Sony, Tatevosian worked in business affairs at DreamWorks Television overseeing all aspects of business strategy and negotiations on licensing, co-production and studio pod deals, as well as overseeing day-to-day negotiations on such shows such as Spin City, Freaks & Geeks, The Job and Taken. She began her career in business and legal affairs at Fox Family Channel.

Here is the internal email just sent out by Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, who comprise the Office of the President: