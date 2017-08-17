Jeffrey Glaser, 20th Century Fox TV’s former longtime current programming chief, is joining Sony Pictures TV Studios as head of current, effective September 5. He will replace Sony TV’s EVP Current Programming Kim Rozenfeld, who will leave the company when his contract is up at the end of the month. No one is commenting, but I hear Rozenfeld is in negotiations for a job at Apple, where he would rejoin his former Sony TV bosses, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

Glaser’s appointment was just announced internally at Sony TV by the Office of the President: Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, and Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, Co-Presidents. (Read their memo below.) This is the third major executive appointment for the trio since taking the reins of the studio, following the promotion of Lauren Stein to EVP and head of drama development and the hire of Andrew Plotkin as SVP Drama.

Glaser oversaw current for 20th Century Fox TV for twelve years, from 2003, when the department was launched with him at the helm, until 2015 when he left the studio. During that time he served as SVP and subsequently EVP and oversaw such series for 20th TV as Modern Family, Glee, New Girl, American Horror Story, Raising Hope, How I Met Your Mother, 24, The X-Files, Ally McBeal, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and The Practice. He started off as a high school French teacher in the San Francisco area before embarking on a TV career with a development job at Alliance Prods.

Here is Frost, Parnell and Clodfelter’s note: