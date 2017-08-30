Vice Principals‘ Susan Park is set as a series regular opposite Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly in TNT’s pilot Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller drama based on the acclaimed 2013 feature by Bong Joon-ho.

The hourlong drama pilot, directed by Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson, is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and the remnants of humanity inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. It explores class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival.

Park will play Jinju, the finest chef at the train’s finest restaurant, and a member of the train’s elite.

Park recently wrapped shooting a lead role in feature William, directed by Tim Disney, and can next be seen on Season 2 of HBO’s Vice Principals in the role of Christine. She also has been cast in the upcoming Brie Larson comedy Unicorn Store. Park is repped by Innovative Artists and Anonymous Content.