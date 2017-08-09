Five episodes into its freshman run, drama Snowfall has received an early Season 2 renewal by FX. The announcement comes ahead of the network’s TCA presentation today and the show’s sixth episode airing tonight. The second season of the series, about the start of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles, is slated for 2018.

Snowfall, which launched to mixed-to-positive reviews, got off to a modest linear ratings start and solid DVR gains. Its July 5 premiere drew 2.24 million total viewers in Live+3, 1.3 million of them in the adults 18-49 demographic, trailing most recent FX premieres but up +137% from the debut’s Live+same day delivery.

According to FX, Showfall is averaging 5 million total viewers across all linear and non-linear (VOD/streaming) platforms and ranks in the Top 5 in most key demos among all new cable drama premieres in 2017 on a Live+7 basis: Adults 18-49 (#4), Adults 18-34 (#4) and Adults 25-54 (#5).

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic. The story follows numerous characters on a violent collision course, including: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord.

Snowfall, which joins fellow new 2017 FX drama series Legion in securing a second-season renewal, is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron serves as showrunner.