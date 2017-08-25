So, yes, it was Mikey Day behind the Grim Reaper mask last night on the finale of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update Summer Edition, and now the SNL cast member has sent the Steve Bannon character packing. At least for a while.

“Farewell for now, sweet Bannon mask,” Day tweeted today, including a close-up of the rubber skull. “Off to the ‘Fired Trump Staffer’ storage cabinet you go.” (See the tweet below).

NBC

Day — with at least one exception, when the shrouded Bannon had to share the SNL stage with Day’s Donald Trump Jr. — has donned the Reaper mask to play the President’s now-former chief strategist. When the character made his early appearances last season, the portrayer’s identity was kept secret, but an Instagram sent out by Day’s pal Melissa McCarthy, with the two getting into character as Bannon and Sean Spicer, ended any speculation.

On last night’s episode, Day’s Reaper — as usual, his voice manipulated into a sinister demon growl — bid his old boss goodbye, telling Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump, “You’ve only made me more powerful!”

Of course, the character could rise again sometime after SNL premieres September 30, if the real-life Bannon stays in the national picture from his roost at Breitbart News. Scarier things have happened. Maybe.

Here’s Day’s tweet: