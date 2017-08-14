The Strain’s Miguel Gomez has signed on for a series regular role in Showtime comedy SMILF from Frankie Shaw.

SMILF, co-produced by ABC Signature Studios and Showtime, will take a raw and honest comedic look at Bridgette (Shaw), a twentysomething from Southie whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood.

Gomez will be play Rafi, a recovering addict in his 20s who is trying to navigate the new world of being a good ex-boyfriend to Bridgette (Shaw) and father to their 2-year old son Larry.

Adapting her Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winning short film, Shaw stars, writes, produces and directs the semi-autobiographical comedy, with Michael London, Janice Williams, Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, and Scott King executive producing.

Gomez can currently be seen in the series regular role of Gus in FX’s The Strain and appeared most recently in feature Meagan Leavey.