Showtime is rounding out cast for its new comedy series SMILF. Former Nashville star Connie Britton is set for a key recurring role in the half-hour comedy from Frankie Shaw. In addition, Raven Goodwin (Being Mary Jane) and Marc Webber (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) also will recur.

SMILF, co-produced by ABC Signature Studios and Showtime, will take a raw and honest comedic look at Bridgette (Shaw), a twentysomething from Southie whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood.

Britton will play Ally, Bridgette’s (Shaw) unstable boss who struggles with boundaries and finds herself in constant pursuit of self-betterment. Goodwin is Eliza, Bridgette’s best friend and sometimes roommate who’s in pharmacy school. Webber will portray Father Eddie, a sober priest who runs a Catholic Parish in South Boston.

Adapting her Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winning short film, Shaw stars, writes, produces and directs the semi-autobiographical comedy, with Michael London, Janice Williams, Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, and Scott King executive producing.

Britton has received Emmy nominations for her performances on Nashville, American Horror Story and Friday Night Lights, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Nashville. Her other screen credits include American Crime Story, 24, Spin City and The Brothers McMullen.

In addition to her role as Niecy on Being Mary Jane, Goodwin has appeared in such films as Snatched and TV series Glee, Good Luck Charlie and Huge, among others. Webber’s other credits include Happy Christmas and The Laramie Project.

SMILF premieres Sunday, November 5 at 10 PM following the Shameless season premiere at 9 PM.