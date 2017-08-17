EXCLUSIVE: Simon West has signed on to direct Tsunami LA, an action indie film written by Scott Windhauser. It takes place in Los Angeles where the largest tsunami ever recorded hits the city and causes mass destruction.

“In this movie I will show the audience a totally transformed vision of Los Angeles,” said West. “I’m going to transform the iconic city into a bizarre submerged version of itself. Imagine a deadly, watery and deserted version of Disneyland.”

Richard Rionda Del Castro (USS Indianapolis) and Moshe Diamant (Category 5) are producing the pic, which will go before cameras in Baja and Los Angeles at the end of this year. Hannibal Classics is handling worldwide distribution rights.

West, whose directorial credits include The Expendables 2, When a Stranger Calls, Con Air and The General’s Daughter, and is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.