Sony has just dropped a slew of release date changes and set new dates for a crop of films.

Spider-Man allies and antagonists, Marvel’s Silver Sable and Black Cat will get their own movie Silver and Black which will open on Feb. 8, 2019 with Gina Prince-Bythewood directing. Note these Spider-Man spinoffs are not part of Sony’s partnership with Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Silver Sable is a female mercenary, hunter of war criminals and the leader of the Wild Pack, CEO of Silver Sable International, and friend to Spidey. Black Cat aka Felicia Hardy is an enemy, love interest and ally to Spidey. Her father was a cat burglar.

Barbie is jetting to Aug. 8, 2018 instead of her previous date of June 29 next year.

Meanwhile, Bad Boys 3 is now unset, its previous date being Nov. 9, 2018.

Michelle MacLaren’s feature adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s World War II novel The Nightingale will now debut on Jan. 25, 2019 instead of Aug. 10, 2018.

Sicario 2: Soldado with Josh Brolin and Benecio Del Toro will open June 29, 2018.

And finally, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s Holmes and Watson moves from Aug. 3, 2018 to Nov. 9, 2018.

Exhibitor Relations originally reported these date changes today.