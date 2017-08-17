Rowena King (Of Kings and Prophets) is set for a key recurring role in Season 2 of Hulu’s Shut Eye. Created and executive produced by Les Bohem, Shut Eye centers on Charlie Haverford (Jeffrey Donovan), a scammer with a small chain of fortune-telling storefronts and who contracts building tricks for a family that controls the business in the greater chunk of Los Angeles. King will play Maggie. Once a high level advertising executive, Maggie was known for her ability to read and manipulate consumers’ desires. She is the backbone to “Psychic to the Stars”, Paz Kapoor’s (Aasif Mandvi) business and the one responsible for taking his street corner mystic act to its world famous status. Charlie (Jeffrey Donovan) will shortly learn that the British-born Maggie is not only his rival in charm, but also in skill. King, repped by Domain and Thirdhill Entertainment, just finished shooting a lead role in ITV drama Trauma, opposite Adrian Lester and John Simm and had a supporting role in ABC’s Of Kings and Prophets.

The Knick alum Jeremy Bobb has been tapped for a recurring role in Showtime’s limited series Escape At Dannemora, directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. Escape At Dannemora, starring Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano and Arquette, is based on the headline-making true story of a 2015 prison break in upstate New York, which spawned a massive manhunt for convicted murderers Richard Matt (played by del Toro) and David Sweat (Dano). The pair were aided in their escape by married female prison worker, Tilly Mitchell (Arquette), with whom they both became sexually entangled. Bobb will play Dennis Lambert, a corrections officer who supervises Tilly’s (Arquette) tailor shop at Clinton Correctional and is good friends with her husband, Lyle ((Eric Lange). Bobb, repped by Gersh and Suskin Management, can currently be seen in Manhunt: Unabomber for Discovery Channel, and also will be seen in the upcoming Godless for Netflix.