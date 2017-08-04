Shudder, the premium genre streaming service backed by AMC Networks, has acquired North American and UK/Ireland rights to German mystery-thriller series The Valley. This is the first one-hour original production for Germany’s TNT Series and is part of a trend of non-English-language dramas making their way to Stateside and offshore screens. Beta Film has international rights and is cooperating with Tom Forman and Andrew Marcus’ Critical Content on a U.S. remake.

Produced by Beta subsidiary Bantry Bay, The Valley (Weinberg) is set in a misty vineyard in western Germany, where an injured man (Friedrich Muecke) wakes up near the corpse of a young woman hanging in the harvested grapes. Having lost his memory, the stranger calls himself John Fox and stumbles into town where a search party is organized. But no trace of the girl can be found. With the annual wine festival beginning the next day, the villagers quickly move on.

But when the pretty young “wine queen” appears Fox has an unsettling déjà-vu: She looks exactly like the young woman he found dead the previous day. Then she too disappears after begging Fox to help her. Baffled by these mysterious incidents, Fox senses he is part of a tragedy that draws practically all the townspeople in. As he tries to regain his identity and tear apart the web of lies and secrets that has settled on the town, he realizes that nothing is what it seems, and an ally can become an enemy in an instant.

The Valley is produced by Bantry Bay Productions and Twenty Four 9 Films for TNT Serie. It’s been sold by Beta Film to 50 territories worldwide.