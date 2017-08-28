Former NBC exec Erin Calhoun has joined Showtime Networks as SVP Corporate Communications, taking over the position previously held by Johanna Fuentes, who in May was upped to EVP Corporate Communications. Based in Showtime’s New York office, Calhoun begins her new position today, reporting to Fuentes.

In her new role, Calhoun will be responsible for the strategic planning and execution of all corporate public relations initiatives on behalf of Showtime Networks including corporate communications, distributor relations, marketing, digital media, film and documentary acquisitions, international sales, consumer products, streaming and new business development.

Showtime

Calhoun will work with key executives throughout Showtime on internal and external communications, as well as acting as one of the primary liaisons with CBS Corporate Communications on long-range strategies. She’ll also work with industry and government constituents on behalf of the company, and manage analysis and dissemination of the network’s subscriber, ratings and research data to the national media.

Calhoun most recently served as VP Corporate Communications NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where she managed trade and business strategies and internal communications for USA Network, Syfy and Chiller.

Prior to joining NBC, Calhoun served as VP Communications at Discovery Networks, and before that she worked as an independent consultant for clients including TNT, TBS, Disney Channel, Discovery and GSN supporting their original films and programs. Calhoun began her career at Today as an executive assistant and talent coordinator.