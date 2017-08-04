Netflix has released some first-look images (see above and below) for Spike Lee’s upcoming 10-episode series She’s Gotta Have It, a contemporary update of his groundbreaking 1986 indie film.

They include DeWanda Wise in the central role of Nola Darling. Nola’s friends Clorinda Bradford played by Margot Bingham, Shemekka Epps played by Chyna Layne and Rachel played by Elise Hudson. Also featured are first looks of Nola’s 3 Lovers: Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent) and Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos).

Lee created and produced the series and directs all 10 episodes. Tonya Lewis Lee is executive producer. Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are also producers.

She’s Gotta Have It Netflix

