EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Christian (Days of Our Lives), Lou Ferrigno Jr. ( CBS’ upcoming series S.W.A.T.), Sabina Gadecki (Entourage), Allison Gregory (Rotten), and Ava Capri (Little Rituals) will star in LGBTQ indie drama Trapped, along with Brigitte Nielsen (Beverly Hills Cop II) and Gordon Thomson (Dynasty) The film is written by Katerina Gorshkov, who will also direct.

The pic follows Scarlet (Gregory), as she’s sent to a wilderness camp for difficult teenagers, where she meets Dylan (Capri). The pair form a bond that is tested by experiences beyond their perceived realm of existence.

Kevin Balmore, Geffri Maya, Ravi Naidu, Cameron Jebo, Matthew Joel Kranyank, Jason Lott, Alexis Clayton and Jaime Gallagher round out the supporting cast.

Gorshkov is also producing along with Jaime Gallagher (Know Your Enemy). Filming is set to begin in Los Angeles this month. Gabriela Revilla Lugo will exec produce.

Christian is repped by Innovative and Burstein; Ferrigno Jr. by Kind Management; Gadecki by Innovative and LINK; Nielsen by Luber Roklin and HRI Talent; Thomson by Kathy Lymberopoulos Management. Capri by CESD and Concrete Management.