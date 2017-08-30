EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Hall has stepped down from her post as president of Endemol Shine Studios, the scripted division of Endemol Shine North America. Hall, who had run the prodction unit since joining the company in January 2016, is going to be transitioning into a producer role at the studio.

The move comes a week or so after Former Spike TV head of programming Sharon Levy was tapped as President of Unscripted and Scripted Television for Endemol Shine North America. She is expected to assemble her own scripted team, working with Hall during the transition.

Hall recently oversaw the final season of Endemol Shine Studios’ drama series Kingdom for Audience Network and the company’s involvement in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here with Assembly Entertainment. On the development front, Hall has been working closely with HBO and sister Endemol Shine production company Kudos on a U.S. version of Utopia, with Gillian Flynn attached, which is awaiting green light at the premium cable network. Other series projects whose development Hall has overseen at Endemol Shine Studios include TV adaptations of Like Water for Chocolate, Talented Mr. Ripley and video game Mirror’s Edge.

Hall joined Endemol Shine after building up Alcon TV, earning an Emmy nomination for HBO’s Sinatra: All or Nothing at All and developing and executive producing Syfy hit The Expanse. Prior to that, Hall was EVP and Head of Drama at Sony Pictures TV, overseeing development of such series as Breaking Bad, Masters of Sex, Justified and Unforgettable.