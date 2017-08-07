Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premiered on Syfy tonight and social media is a twister of tweets. The shark-infested B-movie horror comedy of random noteworthy cameos became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter alongside Game of Thrones, which aired at the same time. At one point in the evening, it topped The HBO fantasy drama which is usually in the top spot on social media — specifically during last week’s #NoConfederate. This comes after hackers threatened to leak episodes of Game of Thrones.

Sharknado producer David Latt led the charge with one simple Tweet saying, “Let’s. Break. Twitter.”

Director Anthony C. Ferrente and Sharknado stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid were also on board with the Twitter invasion during the premiere.

This dis really insane watching it completed finally! Hope people enjoy it as much as we had making it #SHarknado5 @Syfy @SharknadoSYFY — Anthony C. Ferrante (@acferrante) August 7, 2017

To all the fans of #Sharknado5 keep watching it only gets better! I love you guys! Thank you for all your love and support!💜 — Tara Reid (@TaraReid) August 7, 2017

Latt also points out Fabio starring as the Pope, one of the many cameos of the movie.There’s also a con among the cameos with imprisoned ex-Dance Moms host Abby Lee Miller appearing and getting devoured. Also popping up in the celebration of airborne sharks are skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, veteran MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown, Dolph Lundgren, Al Roker, Chris Kattan, Charo, and Poison alum Bret Michaels.

Here are some other Sharknado tweets from notable personalities and actors appearing in the movie

#sharknado5 here for the premier! Can't wait to see my character Zico! Great group! pic.twitter.com/eMgM4HK4Ha — Gregory Louganis (@greglouganis) August 7, 2017