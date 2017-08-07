The Shameless cast has revealed (sort of) the hit Showtime series’ Season 8 premiere date in a somewhat confused video promo. Leave it to family patriarch Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) to finally tell us all that the eighth season will debut on November 5.

As season seven of Shameless came to an end, the Gallaghers dealt with the loss of one of their own, and grappled with mixed feelings about their grief. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) had to once again care for Frank (Macy) in his time of need, while Frank had a new scheme in mind. Along with Macy and Rossum, the series stars Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan and Isidora Goreshter.

